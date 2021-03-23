Alabama held its first of two pro days Tuesday as nine Crimson Tide players worked out in front of an assortment of NFL scouts.

Overall, it was a productive day for Alabama’s stars as Patrick Surtain II stole the show with impressive testing numbers while Mac Jones was solid in an extended throwing session.

Alabama will hold its second pro day on March 30 as more stars, including Najee Harris and possibly Jaylen Waddle, are expected to participate.

Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday’s workout.