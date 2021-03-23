Alabama pro day takeaways
Alabama held its first of two pro days Tuesday as nine Crimson Tide players worked out in front of an assortment of NFL scouts.
Overall, it was a productive day for Alabama’s stars as Patrick Surtain II stole the show with impressive testing numbers while Mac Jones was solid in an extended throwing session.
Alabama will hold its second pro day on March 30 as more stars, including Najee Harris and possibly Jaylen Waddle, are expected to participate.
Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday’s workout.
Surtain makes claim to be top cornerback in the draft
There aren't announced winners at pro days. However, it’s hard to imagine anyone left Tuesday’s workout happier than Surtain.
Showing off his chiseled physique, the 6-foot-2, 208-pound cornerback wowed scouts with a blend of speed and athleticism that could see him move up on some draft boards. Surtain reportedly recorded a 39-inch vertical jump and a 131-inch broad jump while tallying 18 reps on the bench press. Perhaps his most impressive feat came in the 40-yard dash where he clocked an unofficial time of 4.46, according to SEC Network.