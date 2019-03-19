TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No, Alabama doesn’t have another new analyst. However, Nick Saban doesn’t mind the way Bill Belichick looks in crimson.

Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, was in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday to take in Alabama’s Pro Day. However, instead of Patriots blue, he sported a crimson Alabama pullover as he watched former Crimson Tide players participate in drills inside of Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

“I didn’t give it to him,” Saban said with a grin, “but I’m glad he got it.”

The two coaches’ friendship spans back the early 1990s when Saban served as Belichick’s defensive coordinator when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. More than two decades later, the two are the most successful coaches in their respective levels as Saban has won six combined titles with LSU and Alabama while Belichick is coming off his sixth Super Bowl with the Patriots last season.

While the two are usually kept busy, Pro Day offers a yearly opportunity to reconnect. According to Saban, the conversations often span beyond the game.

“We’re personal friends, so we talk about kids and grandkids,” Saban said. “And then we talk about personnel because they’re interested in guys that they bring to their team. And then we’re both kind of still very involved in the football part of what’s going on, so we’ll talk quite a bit about Xs and Os. It’s a wide range of things.

“And then there’s a little storytelling that goes with it, too, because we go back a long ways and we had lots of kind of experiences that we both kind of learned from.”