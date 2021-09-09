Alabama prioritizing Northwest pass rusher

Jayden Wayne, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, is one of the top overall players in the country. The No. 1 recruit in the Pacific Northwest visited Tuscaloosa in early June. He plans to return this fall (TBD) with his mother who has yet to see Alabama's campus.

Wayne quickly heard from Alabama on September 1 when schools were allowed to contact juniors. He spoke with defensive line coach Freddie Roach and area recruiter Holmon Wiggins. Wayne also received several hand-written letters from coaches and others who work in Alabama football department.

"Alabama is showing me a lot of love," Wayne informed BamaInsider this week. "I text with Coach Roach this week. They said I need to come back for a game and that I have what it takes to succeed at Bama.”

Wayne attended the Washngton/Montana game last Saturday night. The Grizzlies upset the Huskies 13-7 in Seattle. He also watched most of the Tide's 44-13 win against Miami prior to the visit.

"Most definitely," he said when asked if he watched Alabama's game. "Domination. They were fast and aggressive. Will Anderson stood out to me. That's how they see me in their system."

It's clear Wayne is one of Alabama's key targets in the class of 2023. It's a deep class at the position and the Tide will look to strike gold. Wayne is possibly a tougher pull than some based on distance from home, but his interest in Alabama is high.

"Meeting Coach Saban and getting my offer directly from him was my favorite part of the visit," Wayne said in June. "Then the lit photo shoot also stood out. The facilities were nice, top-of-the-line. They were very organized and hype.

"The coaches, the championships and the energy everyone has to be great is what I really like about them. I am definitely coming back. My mom and sister have to see it. I will tell them it was all that everyone says it is. Amazing.”