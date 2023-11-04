TUSCALOOSA, AL. —

The high-powered LSU offense came into town, but Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense shined brighter than ever. In an old fashioned shootout game, No. 8 Alabama prevails over the No. 14 LSU Tigers 42 to 28.

FIRST QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN LSU: Malik Nabers 46-yard reception from Jayden Daniels (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:42)

LSU 7, Alabama 0 | 9:46

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 23-yard rush (5 plays, 76 yards, 2:28)

Alabama 7, LSU 7 | 7:14

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 4-yard rush (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:18)

Alabama 14, LSU 7 | 0:25

Key play:

Jalen Milroe rushes for a short, four yard touchdown to put the Crimson Tide in the lead for the first time. After Malachi Moore broke up a pass to force a turnover on downs for the Tigers, Alabama rolled down the field and set up the rushing touchdown.

Player of the quarter:

Jalen Milroe put together a very good first quarter on the ground and through the air. Despite being sacked once, Milroe finished the quarter with 35 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also went 6-for-9 through the air with 86 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN LSU: Jayden Daniels 9-yard rush (8 plays, 71 yards, 4:05)

Alabama 14, LSU 14 | 3:09

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 21-yard rush (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:02)

Alabama 21, LSU 14 | 1:01

—TOUCHDOWN LSU: Kyren Lacy 26-yard reception from Jayden Daniels (5 plays, 75 yards, 0:56)

Alabama 21, LSU 21 | 0:05

Key play:

Jalen Milroe finds the endzone on the ground once again for his third rushing touchdown of the night with a minute left in the half. After 4 rushing plays on the drive, Milroe eventually found a hole and took it 21 yards to the end zone to give the Crimson Tide the lead once again.

Player of the quarter:

Jayden Daniels puts together a huge quarter for the Tigers. Daniels picked up 106 yards on the ground and tacked on a rushing touchdown as well. Through the air, Daniels finished the quarter going 7-for-11 with 97 yards and a touchdown pass to tie the game up at 21 points each before going to halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN LSU: Josh Williams 9-yard rush (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:46)

LSU 28, Alabama 21 | 11:14

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Roydell Williams 16-yard rush (9 plays, 70 yards, 3;38)

Alabama 28, LSU 28 | 7:30

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jalen Milroe 11-yard rush (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:53)

Alabama 35, LSU 28 | 1:01

Key play:

Jalen Milroe finds the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the game with a minute left in the quarter. Continuing to dominate on the ground, Milroe took off for an 11-yard rush for the end zone for another touchdown, and the lead.

Player of the quarter:

Once again, Jalen Milroe has an excellent quarter through the air and on the ground. Tacking on his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, he also picked up 40 yards on the ground as well. His passing was just as good too, tallying 35 yards in the air on the final drive of the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Scoring summary:

—TOUCHDOWN Alabama: Jase McClellan 10-yard rush (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:36)

Alabama 42, LSU 28 | 13:01

Key play:

Terrion Arnold forces the first Tiger turnover in the first play of the fourth quarter. After Jayden Daniels fought through pressure, Dallas Turner tipped a pass that was intercepted by Arnold. The interception led to Alabama's sixth touchdown of the game.

Player of the quarter:

Terrion Arnold came up big in the fourth quarter. The lockdown corner started the final period with an interception to set up a touchdown, and also picked up a tackle and a pass breakup as well.

GAME BALLS

Jalen Milroe: No question here. Jalen Milroe had one of his best performances ever, being the first Alabama quarterback with four rushing touchdowns. Milroe finished his memorable night going 15-for-23 through the air with 219 yards. On the ground he performed just as well with 155 yards off of 20 carries.

Isaiah Bond: Being Jalen Milroe's favorite target of the night, Bond finished his night with 5 receptions for 60 yards. Bond led the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

Caleb Downs: Continuing to be the impressive true freshman that he is, Downs led the team in tackles once again with 13. Downs was responsible for containing several potential big runs by Jayden Daniels.

Terrion Arnold: Back from a concussion injury, Arnold looked back to normal against the TIgers. The lockdown cornerback finished with 5 tackles, forced two pass breakups, and came down with a momentum shifting interception in the beginning of the fourth quarter.