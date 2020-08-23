On Sunday afternoon, Alabama president Stuart Bell released a letter directed to university students, faculty and staff members. "Despite the robust testing, training, health and safety measures we carefully and clearly implemented, there is an unacceptable rise in positive COVID cases on our campus," Bell wrote.

The letter stated that violations of the university's health and safety protocols both on and off campus could result in suspension from UA. Bell also wrote that UAPD and the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be monitoring bars, restaurants and off-campus residences where city and university guidelines are being ignored. Although classes started back on Wednesday, Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne and offensive lineman Chris Owens spoke up about this issue last Sunday.

Who wants college sports this fall?? 🏈⚽️🏐🏃🏼‍♀️🏃🏿



Obviously not these people!! 🤦🏼‍♂️



We’ve got to do better than this for each other and our campus community. Please wear your masks!😷 pic.twitter.com/OAFocYZwin — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 16, 2020

How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask? Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa? pic.twitter.com/gZ4MbbmBZn — Chris Owens (@BGChrisOwens) August 16, 2020