Alabama president addresses rising COVID-19 cases, warns of repercussions

Alabama president Stuart Bell addressed rising COVID-19 numbers among Alabama students (Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports)
On Sunday afternoon, Alabama president Stuart Bell released a letter directed to university students, faculty and staff members.

"Despite the robust testing, training, health and safety measures we carefully and clearly implemented, there is an unacceptable rise in positive COVID cases on our campus," Bell wrote.

The letter stated that violations of the university's health and safety protocols both on and off campus could result in suspension from UA. Bell also wrote that UAPD and the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be monitoring bars, restaurants and off-campus residences where city and university guidelines are being ignored.

Although classes started back on Wednesday, Alabama's athletic director Greg Byrne and offensive lineman Chris Owens spoke up about this issue last Sunday.

"The solution is proven: testing, mask wearing, social distancing, personal hygiene and compliance with crowd size limits are all that are asked," Bell wrote.

Bell wrote that rising COVID-19 cases is a threat to the school's ability to complete the fall semester on campus. He ended the letter asking readers to commit to some sacrifices while also holding others accountable.

"Completing the fall semester together is our goal," Bell wrote. "The margin for error is shrinking."

