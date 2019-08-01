Alabama will open up fall camp at the same position it left off last season. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 2 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll announced Thursday.

Clemson earned the No. 1 spot, receiving 59 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Alabama earned the other six first-place votes while Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top five. This season’s initial ranking breaks up a string of three straight years where the Crimson Tide began the season at the No. 1 spot.

Alabama finished No. 2 in last season’s final coaches poll, going 14-1 with a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

The Crimson Tide will look to return to the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight year this season. Although, in order to do so it will have to get through a schedule that includes No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 Auburn. The SEC had six schools represented in the poll including Alabama, Auburn, Flordia Georgia, LSU andTexas A&M.



