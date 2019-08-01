News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 11:01:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide No. 2 in preseason Coaches Poll

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

Alabama will open up fall camp at the same position it left off last season. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 2 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll announced Thursday.

Try Us Out! 30-Days Free on Us!

Xjrprfckyaz0l4g6fqxo
Alabama Crimson Tide receivers Jerry Jeudy, left, and Jaylen Waddle celebrate during last season's Orange Bowl. Photo | Getty Images

Clemson earned the No. 1 spot, receiving 59 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Alabama earned the other six first-place votes while Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top five. This season’s initial ranking breaks up a string of three straight years where the Crimson Tide began the season at the No. 1 spot.

Alabama finished No. 2 in last season’s final coaches poll, going 14-1 with a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

The Crimson Tide will look to return to the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight year this season. Although, in order to do so it will have to get through a schedule that includes No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 Auburn. The SEC had six schools represented in the poll including Alabama, Auburn, Flordia Georgia, LSU andTexas A&M.


Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Clemson (59)

2. Alabama (6)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Norte Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

17. Wisconsin

18. Central Florida

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}