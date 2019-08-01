Alabama Crimson Tide No. 2 in preseason Coaches Poll
Alabama will open up fall camp at the same position it left off last season. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 2 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll announced Thursday.
Clemson earned the No. 1 spot, receiving 59 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Alabama earned the other six first-place votes while Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top five. This season’s initial ranking breaks up a string of three straight years where the Crimson Tide began the season at the No. 1 spot.
Alabama finished No. 2 in last season’s final coaches poll, going 14-1 with a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.
The Crimson Tide will look to return to the College Football Playoff for a sixth straight year this season. Although, in order to do so it will have to get through a schedule that includes No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 16 Auburn. The SEC had six schools represented in the poll including Alabama, Auburn, Flordia Georgia, LSU andTexas A&M.
Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Clemson (59)
2. Alabama (6)
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Norte Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
17. Wisconsin
18. Central Florida
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
