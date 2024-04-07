GLENDALE, Ariz — Alabama basketball wasn’t supposed to be here.

It wasn’t supposed to find its edge on defense after a sluggish end to SEC play saw it limp into the NCAA Tournament. It wasn't supposed to pull the shock upset over No. 1 seed North Carolina. It wasn’t supposed to become the first team in school history to reach the Final Four.

At least, that’s what many believed.

But the ones who didn’t believe what this team's ceiling was supposed to be were also the ones in control of deciding what the legacy of the 2023-24 Alabama basketball team would be. Its players knew they could make history, and they made it.

Yes, there were tears in the locker room following Alabama’s 86-72 loss to UConn in the national semifinal game. Those tears show how much its players cared. They wanted it all, and it hurts to come up just shy of an unprecedented first-ever National Championship.

But in reflecting on their season, Alabama’s players have no reason to be disappointed. That was the message from coach Nate Oats after the game.

“He was just saying that we made history,” guard Rylan Griffen said. “He was proud of us and it hasn’t sunk in yet but a couple years from now we’ll realize what we did. It hurts right now but we still had a great season. Just came up two games short."

Instead, the theme within Alabama’s locker room was appreciation for what it had done to get to this point. Its players proved doubters wrong all postseason and played for each other when it was do-or-die time.

“I’m really just proud of the growth, the fight and the battle through the adversity,” forward Nick Pringle said. “We’ve been really battle-tested throughout the season all year. I had my ups and downs individually. My guys never left my side. It’s just been amazing how far we came. How we’ve been able to turn things around. I’m just happy with the fight we showed all season.”

Alabama’s bond strengthened as its March Madness journey went on. Players jelled over games of Madden and NBA 2K on the road in Spokane, Washington and Los Angeles. On the surface, the trips out West seemed like a less-than-ideal situation for Alabama. Instead, it had the opposite effect. All tournament long, Oats said the team enjoyed spending the extra time together. That paid off when they took the floor.

“We were in the hotel so much together, played [video games] a lot,” guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. said. “Just had each other's back and it was just more understanding for us just to be able to play with each other and that made it fun for us to just win and get on this journey together.”

That togetherness and playing for one another helped Alabama overcome the defensive woes it carried into the Big Dance. The Tide embraced its identity on that end of the floor, while players from the top to the bottom of Alabama’s rotation shined on the brightest stage. Mark Sears averaged 24.2 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, capping off one of the best individual seasons in program history. Some wrote off Grant Nelson’s year as a failure after he didn’t live up to his preseason first-team All-SEC tag. Instead, Nelson likely boosted his professional prospects should he take that path, after logging 24 points and 12 rebounds against North Carolina and 19 points and 15 boards vs. UConn.

Oats’ cast of players ranging from highly-ranked freshmen to a three-time transfer jelled at the perfect time and became catalysts for Alabama. Griffen made a huge jump in his sophomore season. Wrightsell battled through injuries to become Alabama’s best 3-point shooter. Pringle overcame a pair of suspensions to become both a starter in the NCAA Tournament and Alabama’s most vocal leader. Off the bench, Jarin Stevenson and Mouhamed Dioubate played massive roles in the Tide’s wins over UNC and Grand Canyon.

“That’s what every team needs," Pringle said. "Game-changers. People willing to come in to make sacrifices for the team and we have a lot of that on this team.”

“This program’s full of great people,” Stevenson said. “Whether it's the coaching staff, the trainers, the dietitians, the players. Everybody around here is very supportive. We created a good bond. I’m glad I was able to be a part of this team.”