Alabama players recall their reaction to Bryce Young winning the Heisman

Brian Robinson Jr. followed last weekend’s Heisman Trophy ceremony at a steakhouse, while Jameson Williams jokes that he watched so close to his television that he “probably almost lost eyesight.” Their reaction when Bryce Young was named as the winner was the same.

“I was so happy for Bryce,” Williams said “It was a great achievement. I feel like he really deserved it, so it was really good for him.”

Robinson, whose locker is right next to Young’s, says the moment was gratifying for him as well.

“I was just proud of him, just happy for him,” Robinson said. “I know the humble guy he is, that he would win the trophy and he would return back here and he would show up and be ready to prepare for this next game.”

Young became the second straight Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy, following DeVonta Smith last season. Young is the Crimson Tide’s fourth Heisman winner as well as the program’s first quarterback to earn the honor.

Along with taking home college football’s biggest individual honor, Young also earned the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award while being named player of the year by both The Associated Press and Sporting News. However, the recent accolades haven’t seemed to alter the sophomore’s team-first approach.

“The first thing Bryce did [after winning the Heisman], he texted me saying, ‘I couldn't do it without you,’” Alabama left tackle Evan Neal said “And that just shows the kind of character he has. I feel like he didn’t really look at it as an individual award. He looked at it as more of a team thing because it took just more than him just to get that award.”

While Young has been modest about his success this season, his numbers are anything but. Through 13 games, he completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with four interceptions while adding another three scores on the ground. Young’s 43 touchdown passes are tied for Alabama’s single-season record set by Tagovailoa over 15 games in 2018. Young is also 178 yards away from reaching the school’s single-season passing record of 4,500 yards set by Jones over 13 games last season.

“I believe there’s no one more deserving than Bryce,” Neal said. “He’s a great teammate, a great guy to be around. He's an absolute talent on the field, man. I'm really proud of him.

Young will have a chance to add to those numbers later this month as No. 1 Alabama squares off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. The semifinal matchup will be played on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be televised on ESPN.