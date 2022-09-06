TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There is more to a road game than just switching to a lighter color jersey and walking out of the visiting locker room.

Teams have to deal with the weather conditions, sleeping on a hotel bed and mass of hostile fans praying for the road team's demise throughout the game, hoping their presence and consistent yelling will help the home team accomplish that feat.

Alabama has gone to a plethora of hostile road environments throughout its history, but for the first time in 100 years, the Crimson Tide will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns.

"We’ve played in a lot of hostile environments, especially last year," Henrey To'oTo'o said. "We’ve been in a lot of hostile environments. But I think the coaches – and we understand as a team – that this is gonna be a huge environment for us to play in. I think the team knows that as a whole. Nobody has to say nothing. We know that we have to communicate and do our jobs and just play physical throughout the whole game on Saturday. I think there’s an understanding that us going to Austin this weekend, it’s gonna be hostile, there’s gonna be a lot of noise, there’s gonna be a lot of people. We’re excited and super juiced about it."

The Crimson Tide has already begun its preparation for the challenges going to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will present. With temperatures expected to be in the high-90s, the players are using salt packs and drinking extra Pedialytes or Gatorades to try and keep themselves hydrated throughout the week.

"We have hydration tests that we take throughout the week that keep us updated as well," Bryce Young said. "Our staff has done an amazing job of making sure we understand how important it is. We know that there's going to be hot. We know it's not something that you just start the day of the game or the night before. They've been emphasizing it to us since we got here (Monday) morning to make sure that we're hydrating throughout. They provide us with all the hydration we need. So all the credit goes to our staff, who's been really making that point of emphasis for us."

On Monday, Nick Saban said the team will also have "noise practices" sometime this week. On those days, the staff will play crowd noise while the team does drills, further acclimating the players to what they may hear on Saturday.

Players such as Darrian Dalcourt will not have to wait for that practice to get ready for the game, citing that last year's road trip to Florida was "hard for him" playing in his first road SEC game. Despite the challenges in Alabama's 31-29 road victory, the senior said he's gained valuable experience from it.

"We’re ready for it," Dalcourt said when asked about how difficult it is to communicate on the road. "Small stuff like cadence, communications, hand signals, stuff like that, if you’re a lineman you may not be able to hear somebody. But that’s definitely an important part of our preparation, the communications on offense.”

Texas holds the all-time advantage in nine previous meetings winning seven, including a 2-0 mark in Austin. The Longhorns are one of just 13 FBS teams to have a winning record against the Crimson Tide, according to Winsipedia.

"Going into circumstances like that, I think it's is a great opportunity for us," Young said. "We know the challenge it presents. We have to be at our best, we have to do all we can throughout the week to prepare and put ourselves in the best circumstances. I think you get an opportunity like this for us, it's a great chance for us to try and step up to the plate and try to grow and show who we are as a team."