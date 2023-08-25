TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban wants one of his young passers to come out and take the starting job. Dallas Turner’s job this month has been to make sure that’s as difficult as possible.

Unlike the opposing quarterbacks he’ll hunt down this fall, Turner is forbidden from hitting any of Alabama’s passers in practice. However, that hasn’t stopped him from being a thorn in their sides as they battle for the starting job.

Entering his junior season, Turner is looking to fill in for departing All-Amercan Will Anderson Jr. as the Crimson Tide’s top pass rusher. By all indications, he’s done just that, earning praise from both Saban as well as his teammates throughout preseason camp.

Perhaps the only group less than pleased about the five-star defender’s performance is Alabama’s quarterbacks who have routinely been tested by his ability to get into the backfield and wreak havoc.

According to Turner, he’s just playing his role in Alabama’s search for a new starter.

“It’s iron sharpens iron every day,” Turner said Thursday, “so it’s very unique.”

Wednesday, Saban warned the media not to expect an end to Alabama’s quarterback battle once a starter is named for next weekend’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State. According to sources, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchnner all took first-team reps during Alabama’s final preseason scrimmage last weekend. There’s a good chance each one of those passers sees the field at some point during the opener.

“You all think that, like whoever we name as a starter the first game, that's like the end of it. That's not the end of it,” Saban said of the quarterback battle. “It's just the beginning. What if a guy doesn't play good? He's not entitled to keep playing. And the guy that doesn't play got every opportunity to practice and be more consistent and win the team over so that when he gets an opportunity to play, he plays really well. We have changed quarterbacks around here a few times during the season. So, I know you guys are looking for an end but it's not even gonna be the end in the first game."

Despite his persistence for patience, Saban did state that the quarterback battle is “sort of taking shape to some degree.” While that might be the case, Turner said it hasn’t become any easier to predict a winner.

“It’s hard,” Turner said. “They rotate all the quarterbacks with different teams so one might go with the first team, one might go with the second team or third team or fourth team and it changes the next day. So the quarterback battle is very challenging but everybody’s good, literally.”

When asked Wednesday, Saban conceded that Alabama’s slowly-developing quarterback battle could create some adversity for his team. One of those difficulties is the distraction of players who will routinely be asked about it until a starter is settled. While that might be the case, Tide players seem to be doing a solid job of towing the company line when asked quizzed about the competition.

"Kind of have to block out the noise," offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt said Thursday. "Focus on what's important. We know that every day is an opportunity for everybody to show their skills and show what they can do. In the locker room we appreciate the fact that they're competing hard, that they're all giving their all so blocking out the noise and focusing on your job is what we think about."

For Dacourt, that job is to aid Alabama’s quarterbacks. For Turner, it’s the opposite. Either way, each member of the Crimson Tide is doing their part to find the best answer behind center.