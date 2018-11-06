TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is fully aware of its place as college football’s villain. Truth be told, the Crimson Tide’s players wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We like being the hated team. I know I do,” said safety Xavier McKinney. “I don’t think it affects us. It makes us play better. It makes us perform well. So we try to keep that mindset, and we like the negative energy that we get and turning it into positive energy.”

The Crimson Tide’s recent dominance has created a sense of Alabama fatigue across the nation as opposing fans and players long for a change of order among college football’s hierarchy. Nowhere is that disdain felt more than in the SEC West where Alabama has compiled a 54-11 record since head coach Nick Saban took over in 2007.

Alabama holds a 12-game winning streak against Arkansas and a 10-game streak over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide has also won eight straight against LSU and six straight over Texas A&M.

Naturally, that puts a target on Alabama’s back.

