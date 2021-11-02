Alabama players know 'You’re remembered for what you do in November'

The next month will likely determine where this year’s Alabama team falls in history. Coming off the open date in its schedule, the No. 3 Crimson Tide heads into November atop the SEC West standings and controls its postseason destiny moving forward. A date with No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5 is on the horizon but only if Alabama takes care of business over the next four weeks.

“You’re remembered for what you do in November; that's what we say around here,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “So you know, we just got to bring it harder. Just keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s going out there and being successful every day.”

Alabama’s November slate includes home games against LSU, New Mexico State and Arkansas followed by a trip across the state to Auburn for the Iron Bowl. If the Tide secures a victory in each of those matchups, it will not only clinch the SEC West but also remain in a position to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

While that’s an exciting proposition, Alabama players are making sure not to look too far ahead as they head into the season’s most crucial month.

“We haven’t talked really much about anything past LSU because we know that’s going to take all of our attention,” Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said. “We know that’s going to take a great week of preparation, it’s going to take for us to perform at the highest level and the most execution that we can. We haven’t really talked about anyone farther than that or anything in the future. ... Especially with as talented, as good of a team as we’re playing, we can’t afford to look ahead.”

Alabama is currently more than a four-touchdown favorite over LSU heading into Saturday’s matchup at 6 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The lofty spread is partially due to a slew of unavailable LSU players as the Tigers will be without seven defensive starters as well as star receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Still, Nick Saban warned his team not to take LSU lightly earlier this week.

“I think they're a very talented team, a lot of good players,” Saban said. “When they play well, they've played extremely well. They've shown an ability against certain opponents this year to be pretty dominating. I think it's really important that our players do a great job in preparation, have the proper respect for a team that I know, regardless of how they've played in the past, they'll play really well against us. This is always that kind of game.”

Saban said Alabama took advantage of its open week, stating that the team got three “good work days in” while allowing its players to rest up for the coming month. However, while the head coach said he was pleased with how his players responded, he admitted that “No one knows exactly how these bye weeks will contribute to your performance.”

“I think that has a lot to do with how you get back into football this week,” he said, “how you prepare for this game and how we get ready to play what amounts to, I think, an excellent LSU team.”

So far, it appears as though Alabama is off to a good start.

“I think we had great preparation last week,” Mathis said. “Everybody was locked in. Everybody was buying into the team. We have no problems outside of the facility. I think everybody has the right mentality coming in from the bye week and we need to keep bringing it in this week as we get ready for the game.”

Christian Harris echoed Mathis’ response Tuesday, stating the defense is taking a detailed approach to preparation as it looks to enter the month firing on all cylinders.

“The month of November for us, especially this year, it’ll be a big jump for us,” Harris said. “Just focusing on the remainder of the season, making sure we finish strong. It’s really something Coach likes to emphasize a lot with us, just finishing. I think, you know, the month of November is the tougher part of the season getting later into the season. So I think like I said, just finishing is the main focus.”