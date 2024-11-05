Alabama players “hungry” for turnovers, first non-offensive points

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s defense is in good form ahead of one of the biggest games of the season. The Tide has forced 10 turnovers in its last three games and 18 so far this year. The continued emphasis on takeaways from Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack helped the Tide rack up for on the way to a shutout win against Missouri in its most recent game.

While the defense continues to trend in the right direction, the feeling from the players isn’t one of stratification. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Ahead of its massive clash against No. 14 LSU, Alabama wants to continue creating takeaways, while the defense is also yearning for its first non-offensive points of the season.

“I’m not gonna lie we’re hungry,” Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell said. “We’re trying to take the ball away whether that’s a strip. Whether that’s a forced fumbles. Whether that’s interceptions, whatever. Whatever we can do to get the ball out of the offense’s hands in our hands and obviously score a touchdown on defense it’s going to be great for us. But we’re starving. We’re starving bad.”

Alabama’s defense will need to be on its A-game to avoid a defeat to LSU that in all likelihood takes the Tide out of the race for the College Football Playoff. The Tide is also looking for a better performance on the road after shaky games against Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

To find that performance on the road this week, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has challenged his side to be a “team full of leaders” this week. Wommack added that he likes “the demeanor of our players right now. I think they're in a really good position. I think they're very hungry to get back out on the field.”

Alabama’s defense seems to be finding a new level of both consistency and attitude this season. The unit showed that attitude during its goal-line stand to preserve the shutout against Missouri. DeBoer has continued to build on that mantra during practice this week.

“Coach DeBoer just said it breaking it down, non-stop violence, non-stop physicalness, non-stop execution," Campbell said. "You’ve gotta keep on going, keep on going and making the other team quit. That’s the biggest thing.”

LSU will be difficult for an Alabama defense to make quit Saturday. The Tigers have the nation’s sixth-best passing offense and are anchored by a talented offensive line headlined by offensive tackle Will Campbell. LSU also has weapons across the board for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to target.

The Tigers' offense will test Alabama’s ability to generate takeaways on Saturday. Should Alabama fail that test, it could be a long trip back to Tuscaloosa with the Tide's CFP hopes all but squashed. But if there’s a time for Alabama to both sustain its ability to take the ball away and even score it’s long-desired first non-offensive touchdown, it’s on the road in Death Valley an a make-or-break game for both sides.

“I like where we're headed,” Wommack said. “I think we're in a position to be able to continue to improve defensively and get better as the season goes on. I told our players the other day — look at college football right now. It's hard for everybody. Winning is hard in the SEC. It always has been, but I would argue now more than ever. Finding ways to get better as a football team ultimately is going to make a difference in the last part of the season here in terms of who is considered a successful football team. I think we're trending in the right direction there.”