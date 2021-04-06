There’s already been some name dropping by Alabama’s new assistants this spring.

The Crimson Tide’s coaching carousel took on a professional feel this offseason as Nick Saban added two former NFL coaches to his staff in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone. O’Brien comes to Alabama after serving as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20 while Marrone joins the Tide after spending the past four seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

Both have managed their fair share of success at the professional level and haven’t been shy about impressing current Alabama players with stories of their past proteges.

That experience certainly caught the attention of veteran offensive lineman Chris Owens, who lit up Monday when talking about the stories he’s heard from Marrone’s coaching days.

“That was one of the first things we clicked on,” Owens said. “He was naming offensive linemen from that team, and of course he coached Cam Robinson who was here. He’s coached a lot of great players and I think the lessons he has dating back before when I was even born, those are so applicable for today.”

O’Brien has also brought up past players. Last week, redshirt junior receiver Slade Bolden said the offensive coordinator spoke with him about his time with the New England Patriots and how he utilized Wes Welker and Julian Edleman out of the slot.

“Before we got into the offseason, getting him situated with the playbook, he mentioned some things like that — him working with those guys back in New England and he does see a little of those skill sets with me,” Bolden said. “So there are some attributes that he can put in the offense and hopefully help me with my skill set — be able to get open, different routes and stuff like that.”

Having two assistants with deep NFL ties is thought to be a future feather in Alabama’s hat on the recruiting trail. However, it’s already played a role in bringing back a potential starter to the Tide’s offense.

Monday, Owens discussed his decision to take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver and return to Alabama for his sixth season. While the senior offensive lineman was likely to remain with the Tide due to his draft status, the additions of O’Brien and Marrone this offseason made the call that much easier.

“Knowing that Coach Saban was going to bring in some really reliable guys who have some good experience, I feel like it would be just as good as going to the next level,” Owens explained, “because I could still get that same tutoring and I could learn those same lessons before I ultimately make that decision.”

So far, Owens is already reaping the rewards of his decision, stating that he is using every opportunity possible to soak up Marrone’s knowledge.

“I just get to talk to him every day and he just gives his wisdom to everybody and he’s open about it,” Owens said. “He doesn’t give priority just to the older guys or the younger guys. He’s open to everyone – walk-ons, fifths, sixth, anyone. Just having him around the facility every day and getting to pick his brain is amazing.”

Junior tackle Evan Neal also sung Marrone’s praises last month, calling his new positional coach “extremely knowledgeable.”

“He pushes us to be great and that’s what I respect about him the most,” Neal said. “I’m just excited to continue to work with him.”

Earlier during camp, Saban spoke highly of his new assistants, stating that they were working on learning the system while implementing some of their own new ideas. While both are expected to make their tweaks on the offense, the changes on the field aren’t expected to be too drastic.

“The big thing I’ve tried to emphasize with the new coaches is that it’s kind of human nature to want to try to come in and make an impact and do something that’s great,” Saban said last month. “We just need you to do a good job of coaching our players and getting them to play the best that they can play. Getting the players to understand our system and what we do in a really positive way.”

So far, that’s more or less been the case. Perhaps with the occasional big-name reference sprinkled in as well.

“I think everything is pretty much the same,” Bolden said. “Bill’s a little different from [Steve] Sarkisian but they both are great coaches and I think we’re going to be just fine.”