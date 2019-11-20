“We’ll definitely petition for that,” Saban said during his Wednesday news conference. “Then at least he’ll have a choice as to whether he wants to do that or not.”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might not have seen the last of Joshua McMillon. While the redshirt senior linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp, Nick Saban said there's still a possibility he will return for a sixth year through a medical redshirt.

McMillon was set to take over the starting Will linebacker role this season before suffering his injury in August. The 6-foot-3, 237-pounder appeared in 10 games last season, tallying 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

For McMillon to gain eligibility next season, he would need to be granted a medical redshirt waiver from the NCAA. The guidelines for obtaining such a waiver state that the athletes must not have participated in more than 30 percent of their schedule and that they sustained their injury before the halfway point of the season. Furthermore, the athlete’s injury must be season-ending. Since McMillon’s season-ending injury occurred before the season, he fits under all categories.



While it will ultimately be up to McMillon if he wants to continue his football career, Saban said he would certainly welcome him back to the team.



“Josh is a really mature, good leader, school’s important to him,” Saban said. “And I’m sure he’ll make a great decision about coming back. We’d love to have him.”

