Alabama landed three players on the Associated Press’ preseason All-America team, released Monday. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was the lone Crimson Tide player to take home first-team honors while edge rusher Dallas Turner and offensive tackle J.C. Latham were included on the third team.

Five Alabama players were included in last season’s final AP All-America list. Edge rusher Will Anderson was the lone first-team representative while defensive back Brian Branch made the second team. McKinstry was joined on the third team by safety Jordan Battle and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

McKinstry, Turner and Latham were all picked as first-team members on the media’s preseason All-SEC team earlier this summer.