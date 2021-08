Alabama places league-best 15 on Preseason Coaches All-SEC team

This year’s Alabama football team was deemed the most talented in the conference Tuesday as SEC coaches named 15 Crimson Tide players to their preseason all-conference team. Georgia was second with 11 representatives, while Auburn had nine.

Alabama landed a league-best seven players on the first team including receiver John Metchie III, offensive lineman Evan Neal, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. and defensive backs Josh Jobe and Malachi Moore.

The Tide’s second-team selections included tight end Jahleel Billingsley, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., linebacker Henry To’o To’o and defensive back Jordan Battle. Running back Brian Robinson, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Christopher Allen and placekicker Will Reichard.

This marks the 19th consecutive year of the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team.