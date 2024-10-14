Alabama picked to win SEC, Mark Sears, Grant Nelson earn preseason honors

in other news
Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee
Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll
Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound
Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri
The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.
Alabama was picked as the preseason favorite to win the SEC regular season title, while Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears was named preseason SEC Player of the Year by a panel of national and SEC Media members Monday.
The Crimson Tide is ranked as the No. 2 team in the country to start the 2024-25 campaign. Alabama is coming off of its first Final Four in program history and returned Sears, along with several others while adding one of the top transfer portal hauls and freshman classes in the country.
In addition to his preseason Player of the Year nod, Sears was also named preseason first-team All-SEC. The talented guard earned first-team All-SEC honors last season after leading the Crimson Tide to a fourth-place finish in the conference and averaging 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. Auburn’s Johni Broome, Georgia’s Asa Newell, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler, and Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor IV also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.
Alabama forward Grant Nelson is also coming back after being a part of the Tide's Final Four run. Nelson was named preseason second-team All-SEC after averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
Alabama will tip off the season against UNC Asheville at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. The game can be seen on ESPN U.
Here are the preseason All-SEC teams and the predicted order of finish for the conference.
First team All-SEC
Mark Sears - Alabama
Johni Broome - Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr. - Florida
Zakai Zeigler - Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV - Texas A&M
Second team All-SEC
Grant Nelson - Alabama
Jonas Aidoo - Arkansas
Johnell Davis - Arkansas
Matthew Murrell - Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State
Third Team All-SEC
Chad Baker-Mazara - Auburn
Alex Condon - Florida
Jaxson Robinson - Kentucky
Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina
Tramon Mark - Texas
Predicted order of finish
1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Texas
8. Kentucky
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. South Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Missouri
14. LSU
15. Oklahoma
16. Vanderbilt
