The following is from Kyle Henderson’s fall camp journal

The talk that has surrounded Alabama football all summer is the quarterback situation and while that will linger in the headlines until kickoff, the one thing we do know is that Alabama once again has the most talented backfield in the Country.

Damien Harris returns for his senior season after many expected him to forgo his senior season to head to the NFL. Harris has said many times that he loves Tuscaloosa, the college experience, and he has a chance this year to be Alabama’s first ever back to rush for 1,000-yards in three consecutive seasons. Harris at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds ran for 1,040-yards with two touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016 and last season ran for 1,000-yards with 11 touchdowns off 135-carries (7.4 average).

In the past, many have questioned Harris’ breakaway speed, Alabama released a highlight of him yesterday that showed unmatched speed from Harris, a clip really that should send shivers down Louisville Defensive Coordinator Brian VanGorder’s spine.

Behind Harris is Najee Harris (no relation) and Harris a Rivals.com Five-star will be a sophomore checking in at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Since the arrival of Harris, he’s been yoked, not fat, and he’s a very hard work with a lot of ability, maybe enough talent to be one of the best backs in college football this year. Last season as a true freshman, Harris rushed for 370-yards on 61-carries (6.1 average) with three touchdowns and we’ve continued to see...

