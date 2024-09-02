in other news
Williams, Milroe present a tough equation for Alabama's opposing defenses
The first game in the Kalen DeBoer era went as well as it could have for Alabama.
Recruiting impressions won't be terrible, either, following the dominant win over Western Kentucky. One elite prospect admits the Crimson Tide is now on top for his services. It may be the best back in the 2027 class, too.
Ezavier Crowell was in Tuscaloosa to see the opener in person and he came away impressed with that he saw on the field and with the time UA assistant coaches spent with him before and after the blowout.
"Bama visit was great," Crowell told Rivals. "The atmosphere was great. The DeBoer era has officially begun🐘. I like everything about Alabama. Great school, great fans, and atmosphere. I grew up watching the Tide with my dad.
"They sit at the top of my list."
*****
While in town, running backs coach Robert Gillespie and several others on staff at UA made it a point to connect with the elite class of 2027 recruit. Though just a sophomore, the amount of face time earned reemphasized the Jackson (Ala.) High School star's priority status on the UA board.
"They said a lot of things about my recruitment and how I like the new staff and the game and stuff," Crowell said. "He (Gillespie) likes my personality and how good of person I am.
"He likes how I stay up after contact and break tackles and score TDs."
As a freshman in 2023, the balanced back put up nearly 2,000 total yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns. He has since become a national recruit sporting some two dozen scholarship offers already.
While UA has an early lead for his services, an early verbal commitment is not yet expected.
"I'm taking more visits," Crowell said. "Auburn this week."
The dynamic runner also admits he doesn't yet hold every verbal offer he would like to begin to make moves in the recruiting process, noting interest in programs yet to jump in like LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri and Florida.
Crowell and JHS are 1-1 to begin the 2024 season and travel to Atmore (Ala.) Escambia County this week.
