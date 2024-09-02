The first game in the Kalen DeBoer era went as well as it could have for Alabama.

Recruiting impressions won't be terrible, either, following the dominant win over Western Kentucky. One elite prospect admits the Crimson Tide is now on top for his services. It may be the best back in the 2027 class, too.

Ezavier Crowell was in Tuscaloosa to see the opener in person and he came away impressed with that he saw on the field and with the time UA assistant coaches spent with him before and after the blowout.

"Bama visit was great," Crowell told Rivals. "The atmosphere was great. The DeBoer era has officially begun🐘. I like everything about Alabama. Great school, great fans, and atmosphere. I grew up watching the Tide with my dad.

"They sit at the top of my list."