TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Terrell Lewis has a lot to get off his chest. The outside linebacker made that clear in a colorful manner Sunday night as Alabama prepared to move into more contact-oriented practices this week.

First day in pads tomorrow... I got a lot of sh*t to get off my chest...

Those type of statements aren’t just words — after spending the majority of the past two years on the sidelines, Lewis has a point to prove. Possibly the most lethal pass-rushing threat on Alabama’s roster, the shine from Lewis’ five-star status has been shadowed by a plague of setbacks. First came an elbow injury that kept him out of 10 games during the 2017 season. Then disaster struck again last fall as he tore his ACL, sidelining him for the entirety of last season while also limiting him for this year's spring camp.

This fall Lewis has finally shed the black jersey that has hung over him like a storm cloud. Monday, he took another step as he donned shoulder pads and knocked heads with his teammates for the first time in roughly 13 months.

“It means everything just to be back out there with my teammates,” Lewis said Saturday. “Last year I kind of felt like I was in a hole a little bit, just not being able to be out there and be a part of everything.”

Lewis claims he is finally back to 100 percent. However, Alabama will likely still keep a cautious eye on him in the coming weeks. When asked about Lewis on Saturday, Nick Saban said the team will continue to “manage his reps to some degree.” Although, despite the guarded approach, the head coach provided optimism to Alabama fans patiently waiting to see the 6-foot-5, 252-pound linebacker fully unleash his seemingly limitless potential.

“He’s worked hard all summer,” Saban said. “We keep these catapult numbers on guys, in terms of what their explosive movements are and how much they can duplicate it, and he’s back to a level higher than he was before he got hurt two years ago. So, we’re really pleased with the work that he’s done and how he’s recovered. I think we want to try to manage him so he can be productive and getting him through this season is important. He’s a good leader on our team.”

Despite his eagerness to return to action, Lewis has embraced Alabama’s steady approach to recovery. The redshirt junior said he has had numerous conversations with coaches who have told him “this is your time to learn how to be a pro,” while also stating that oftentimes mental preparation can be just as important as physical reps.

“Learning how to be a pro and take mental reps when needed,” Lewis said of the message. “Basically if you’re not out there, be a leader and learn the game as far as ‘OK, if I’m not out there on the field, my mind should mentally be taking me through the play and what I would be going through if I was out there.”

Lewis said these past two seasons have served as a growing period and claims he feels more like a coach to the rest of his unit. Entering his fourth year with the program, he’s looking to pass that knowledge down to a young outside linebacking corps.

Lewis, who made his first start during Alabama’s national championship victory over Georgia in 2018, will join redshirt senior Anfernee Jennings as the Crimson Tide’s two leading outside linebackers. Other than that, the unit doesn’t have much experience.

With Eyabi Anoma off the team, redshirt sophomore Christopher Allen returns from a torn ACL as the Crimson Tide’s most reliable option off the bench. Meanwhile, redshirt junior Ben Davis will hope to finally find a role after joining the team as a five-star prospect in 2016. The rest of Alabama’s options at the position are freshmen.

“Hopefully, we can stay healthy at that position,” Saban said. “That will be a real plus for our team.”

The lack of experience only emphasizes Lewis’ importance, providing even more reason for Alabama to continue to take things slow with its prized pass-rusher. Nevertheless, Monday represented one more milestone in Lewis’ long road to recovery. Next up will be the Crimson Tide’s season-opener against Duke on Aug. 31.

Best believe Lewis is planning on making a statement then, too.

“I can’t wait,” Lewis said. “Every game is circled on the calendar for me. I’ve got a lot of time to make up.”