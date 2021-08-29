Alabama OLB arrested, charged with DUI

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was involved in a car wreck in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and was charged with driving under the influence early Sunday morning. According to the Tuscaloosa Police department, Robinson, 20, was being held Sunday morning with bond set at $1,000. He will be released after either 12 hours or passing a sobriety test.

According to TPD, the wreck included three vehicles and occurred at the corner of Hargrove Road and Prince Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers observed that two of the vehicles had sustained heavy damage, but no one was injured.

Robinson a sophomore, joined the Crimson Tide last year as the No. 94 overall player and No. 4 player in the state of Alabama in last year’s class. The Jackson-Olin High School product did not see the field as a freshman last season.

Alabama's outside linebacking unit is one of the deepest in the nation. The Tide brings back returning starters Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen as well as several emerging four- and five-star talents such as Drew Sanders and Chris Braswell, who are expected to take on bigger roles this season. Robinson was working toward the back of the position group during practice before his arrest.

Alabama will kick off its season against Miami on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Atlanta's Mercedes Benz-Stadium.