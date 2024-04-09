Transfer center Parker Brailsford's absence from Alabama isn’t an issue for one of his new teammates.

Brailsford, who followed first-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa in January, has missed the past two weeks of practice and scrimmages due to “non-football related things.” Following Alabama’s scrimmage over the weekend, DeBoer said Brailsford will remain with the team and is not facing any discipline.

As for how his absence sits with Alabama’s linemen, starting guard Tyler Booker voiced his full support for Brailsford following practice Tuesday.

“Parker, I love that guy,” Booker said. “That’s my brother. Being able to be there for him in a time like this is very crucial. I told him whatever you need, I’m there for him. He’s a brother now. He’s part of this Alabama brotherhood, so I’m treating him as such.”

Booker also confirmed DeBoer’s previous statements that Brailsford has still been around in the weight room and is working with Alabama’s strength staff.

“He's gonna be ready to go here sooner than later,” DeBoer said following the scrimmage. “Just taking it day-by-day. He's gonna be here with us. It's not a transfer thing. It's nothing like that. Just want to make sure I'm clear. It's nothing on his end where he's done anything wrong or anything like that.”

Before stepping away from football the past couple of weeks, Brailsford was competing with redshirt junior James Brockermeyer for the first-team center role.

Brailsford is coming off a redshirt freshman season at Washington where he was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and earned Freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman started 15 games for the Huskies’ Joe Moore Award-winning unit, recording an 80.7 run-blocking grade and a 79.1 pass-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Brockermeyer, a former four-star recruit in the 2021 class, logged just 28 offensive snaps over 14 appearances last year. While the 6-foot-3 lineman is listed at 285 pounds on Alabama’s roster, he said last week that he has bulked up to 295 pounds.

“He's done a really good job,” DeBoer said of Brockermeyer following Alabama’s scrimmage over the weekend. “He's got a lot of opportunities to take a lot of snaps, and hanging in there. The communication has been clean. … He's taken a lot of snaps here the last week, this past week, these last 6 or 7 days. It's great. Great opportunity for him.

With Brailsford out, Brockermeyer has been taking the first-team reps for Alabama while true freshman Joseph Ionata has served as the second-team center.