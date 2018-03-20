Ticker
Alabama OL Matt Womack suffers cracked bone in foot

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider.com
@Tony_Tsoukalas
Alabama team writer

N6y1ouqrgum7yat1rvgf
Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack suffered a cracked bone in his foot and will miss the Crimson Tide’s spring camp. Photo | Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive lineman Matt Womack has a cracked bone in his right foot and will undergo surgery on it Wednesday, his father David Womack told BamaInsider.com. The starting right tackle is expected to be out the next six weeks which will see him miss the entirety of Alabama’s spring practices.

According to his father, the offensive lineman suffered the injury while jumping boxes during workouts. Alabama’s spring practice begins today.

Womack is entering his redshirt junior year at Alabama. He took over the starting right tackle position last season and started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the game against Fresno State.

Alabama’s first practice of spring camp is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. CT today. Following practice, head coach Nick Saban will hold his first news conference with the media.

