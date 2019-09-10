A series of spirited blocks — and perhaps a few words — from Dickerson throughout the game eventually sent Cerenord over the edge in the third quarter as the defensive lineman threw a few punches which led to his dismissal. Unfazed by the altercation, Dickerson stood up and pointed to the exit as Cerenord was being escorted off the field.

The graduate transfer offensive lineman endeared himself to Alabama fans during the season-opener against Duke as he riled up Edgar Cerenord so much that the Blue Devils defensive lineman was eventually ejected from the game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s a rule at Alabama that players shouldn’t talk to the opposing team during games. Landon Dickerson doesn’t always follow it.





"I mean I just tried to finish the guy every play, and eventually I guess it wore on him and then he just got a little frustrated,” Dickerson recalled Tuesday. “He was a little too emotional.”

Before the season, head coach Nick Saban emphasized his disdain for trash talk, famously stating, “if you want to talk shit to the other team, join the god damn debate team.”

It’s safe to say Dickerson is one of Alabama’s best “debaters.” Although, it’s a trait his teammates have learned to appreciate.

“That’s a plus for us for him to get in their heads,” starting right tackle Jedrick Wills said. “He’s a special guy. I’ll put it that way.”

While Dickerson’s chippy style might get under his opponents' skin, he wouldn’t classify himself as mean on the field.

“I just like to play football how I think it should be played,” he said. “That's just playing through the whistle. Simple as that.”

And if that happens to affect his opponent, all the better.

“Some people let things get in their head and you know if that happens, that happens,” Dickerson said. “I just really enjoy what I do.

"There are games within the game. I mean really if you are doing your job to the best of your ability every play, someone is going to get frustrated and so that is kind of the end result, is the Duke game.”

Dickerson joined Alabama from Florida State right before camp and instantly worked his way into the Crimson Tide's first-team offensive line. He started at right guard during the opener before moving to center last week to fill in for injured Chris Owens. Through the two games, he’s earned a 64.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 78.6 pass-blocking mark which ranks third among Alabama linemen.

While Dickerson made sure not to bad talk his former team, he said his decision to transfer to transfer from Florida State came as Alabama “fit my personality a little better.”

“Just the standard that coach holds everybody to,” he explained. “Everything about the program – that’s just one thing that really appealed to me.”

It turns out his personality has appealed to Alabama as well.

“I thought he played with a lot of toughness,” Saban said of Dickerson last week. “Had a lot of effort out there. Did a good job for the most part. One of the guys that we feel competed in the game like we like.”