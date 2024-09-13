Alabama appears likely to have a key member of its offensive line back for its first road game of the season. Tide starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor is expected to play in the Crimson Tide's clash against Wisconsin, sources confirmed to Tide Illustrated on Friday.

Proctor missed Alabama’s first two games after suffering a pregame shoulder injury before Alabama's season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. On Wednesday Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Proctor has practiced with the team this week and is doing well in his recovery.

“Really was headed in a really good direction right at the very end of last week,” DeBoer said. “Turned the corner, I think, there. Is in a good spot here. Done a nice job here in the first two days of practice."

Proctor's return will be a welcome sign for an Alabama offensive line that struggled against South Florida last Saturday. Proctor won the starting left tackle job back in fall camp after he transferred back to Alabama from Iowa this offseason.

No. 4 Alabama (2-0) will travel to Wisconsin for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.