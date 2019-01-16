TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football offensive lineman Jonah Williams was selected as one of seven finalists for the Lombardi Award, The Lombardi Honors Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Williams started all 44 games during his Crimson Tide career, blocking for 20 100-yard rushing performances across his three standout seasons. In 2018, he was selected as one of UA’s two unanimous All-Americans while also earning the Southeastern Conference’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the league’s top offensive lineman.

He earned Freshman All-America accolades from USA Today and ESPN.com while also being selected to the All-SEC Freshman team and the league’s second team in his first collegiate campaign. The next season, he was named an All-SEC First Team honoree and garnered second-team All-America recognition before collecting unanimous All-America accolades this season.

The finalist list features four offensive players and three defensive players, including: Ugo Amadi (Oregon), Julian Love (Notre Dame), Gardner Minshew II (Washington State), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma), Dalton Risner (Kansas State) and Christian Wilkins (Clemson) in addition to Williams.

The Lombardi Award is presented annually to an NCAA Division I football player, regardless of position, based on performance and leadership honed by character and resiliency. The Lombardi will be presented on Friday, Jan. 25, in Houston, Texas.

This information was acquired from a recent University release.