Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen has found a new home.

Cohen announced on Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. The junior started 25 of the last 27 games at left guard including 11 starts last season.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard registered an 80.5 pass-blocking grade and a 68.9 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus this season. According to the website, he allowed just six pressures and no sacks over 337 pass-blocking snaps.

The Phenix City, Alabama native was a former four-star offensive tackle coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 11 player in the state.

Cohen is the seventh player to announce his new destination joining fellow lineman Tanner Bowles, wide receivers JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary, defensive lineman Brylen Ingraham and defensive back Khyree Jackson.