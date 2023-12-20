Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was arrested Wednesday night and charged with knowingly passing on a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the Tuscaloosa Thread, a report was filed last week that led to a warrant for Pritchett’s arrest. Pritchett, 19, was arrested Wednesday evening and released on a $500 bond. He was charged under AL Code § 22-11A-21 which states: "Any person afflicted with a sexually transmitted disease who shall knowingly transmit, or assume the risk of transmitting, or do any act which will probably or likely transmit such disease to another person shall be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor."

Pritchett, a redshirt freshman, made news over the weekend, declaring his intent to enter the transfer portal only to change his mind and remain with the team a day later. The 6-foot-6, 312-pounder has played as a reserve in all 13 games this season, taking part in 95 offensive snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a 46.6 pass-blocking grade and a 70.1 run-blocking mark. During fall camp, he competed with five-star freshman Kadyn Proctor for Alabama’s starting left tackle job.

Pritchett signed with Alabama as the top-rated offensive tackle and No. 22 player in the 2022 class. He is a strong candidate to take over one of the starting tackle positions next year as the Crimson Tide is set to lose J.C. Latham to the NFL draft.