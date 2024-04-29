Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett was arrested on a charge of Exhibition of Speed near the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Friday evening.

Exhibition of Speed is a misdemeanor violation of the Alabama Code that outlaws street racing and other reckless driving maneuvers. According to the Alabama Code, the punishment for the offense is "a fine in the amount of $500 and imprisonment for a period of not less than five days nor more than 90 days, provided that the sentence of imprisonment shall be suspended and, in lieu thereof, the person shall serve 30 days probation."

According to a report from Tide 100.9, University of Alabama Police Department officers observed Pritchett’s black Dodge Charger driving erratically in front of a store near the corner of University Boulevard and Campus Drive. Pritchett was the driver of the car, which did not have a tag.

From there, three officers walked over to approach Pritchett in his car before he sped off. Pritchett was later found by police and arrested. He was released from jail on a $300 bond.

"During the time of the driving action of Pritchett, there were numerous people on foot in the area of the Strip and all the businesses in the area," officers wrote in their deposition, according to Tide 100.9’s report.

Pritchett was previously arrested in December on a misdemeanor charge of knowingly transmitting a sexually-transmitted disease. Records in that case are sealed due to Pritchett being a youthful offender.

After serving as a reserve last season, Pritchett worked as Alabama’s first-team left tackle this spring. The Columbus, Georgia native signed with the Crimson Tide as the top-rated tackle and No. 22 overall player in the 2022 class.

Earlier this month, Alabama re-added last year's starting tackle, Kadyn Proctor, who transferred back home to Iowa in December. Proctor beat out Pritchett for the starting left tackle role last fall. Alabama also returns redshirt freshmen Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay, who both saw first-team reps at right tackle this spring.