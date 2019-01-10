TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Previous reports of Brent Key’s departure to Georgia Tech were confirmed Thursday as he was announced as the Yellow Jackets’ staff by the university. While Key’s role at Georgia Tech has not been announced, sources tell BamaInsider.com that he is expected to continue coaching offensive line while taking on the role of taking on the title of associate head coach and run-game coordinator under newly hired head coach Geoff Collins.

. @CoachCollins announced that @CoachBrentKey will be part of the coaching staff. More details soon. 🐝🏈👊 #TogetherWeSwarm

Key was a four-year starter at right guard for Georgia Tech from 1997-2000. He spent the past three years as Alabama’s offensive line coach after spending the previous 11 seasons coaching at Central Florida. While at Alabama, he helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship and two SEC titles while reaching the College Football Playoff all three seasons. Alabama ranked No. 3 in scoring offense (45.6 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (522 yards per game).

Key is also viewed as one of Alabama’s top recruiters and helped the Crimson Tide land five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal as well as four-star offensive linemen Pierce Quick and Amari Kight in this year’s class.

Key is one of three Alabama assistants to depart the team this offseason. Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley left to take the head coaching position at Maryland, while co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis followed Locksley to become the offensive coordinator for the Terrapins.