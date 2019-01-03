Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key is expected to join Georgia Tech’s staff, BamaInsider.com has confirmed. According to sources, Key will continue to coach offensive line while taking on the title of associate head coach and run-game coordinator under newly hired head coach Geoff Collins. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report on Key joining Georgia Tech's staff.

Key was a four-year starter at right guard for Georgia Tech from 1997-2000. He spent the past three seasons as Alabama’s offensive line coach after coaching 11 seasons at Central Florida. While at Alabama, he helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship and two SEC titles while reaching the College Football Playoff all three seasons. Alabama currently ranks No. 2 in scoring offense (47.7 points per game) and No. 4 in total offense (527.6 yards per game).

Key is also viewed as one of Alabama’s top recruiters and helped the Crimson Tide land five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal as well as four-star offensive linemen Pierce Quick and Amari Kight in this year’s class.

Key would be the second member of Alabama’s coaching staff to depart after this season. Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley took the head coaching job at Maryland last month.

Like Locksley, Key is expected to coach No. 1 Alabama during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against No. 2 Clemson on Monday in Santa Clara., Calif.