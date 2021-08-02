Alabama officially approves Nick Saban's contract extension through 2028

Nick Saban’s new deal is signed, sealed and delivered. The Board of Trustees of The University of Alabama met virtually Monday to approve a new three-year contract extension that will keep the 69-year-old head football coach in Tuscaloosa through the 2028 season.

The deal was originally agreed to in June and will see Saban keep his base salary of $275,000 while seeing his talent fee of $8.425 million for the current year. While his base salary will remain the same throughout the deal, the talent fee will increase by $400,000 a year up to $11.2 million by the final year of the contract which runs until Feb. 28, 2029. Saban is also set to receive an $800,000 completion benefit each year through 2025 upon finishing each season.

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career,” Saban said in a statement released by Alabama athletics in June. “Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep. This agreement gives us the chance to continue to impact the lives of the young men and their families who choose to play football and get an education at Alabama.

"We want to thank the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, President Bell, Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, our athletics administration, the football staff and the whole University community for their support.”

Saban is entering his 15th season as Alabama’s head coach. He has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles, including an undefeated run last season. He has posted a 170-23 record during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

In addition to Saban’s extension, the board also announced the new contract for first-year special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Drew Svoboda, who will receive a two-year contract worth $450,000 annually.

Outside of football, 11 other Alabama coaches received new deals Monday. Here's a look at the other contracts passed on the day.