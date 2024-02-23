One of the most important parts of Alabama football’s new staff is now official. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer announced the official hiring of Courtney Morgan as the Crimson Tide’s new general manager.

Morgan spent the past two seasons as DeBoer’s director of player personnel and general manager at Washington and was the head coach’s first hire upon taking the Alabama job last month.

“Courtney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said. “He has great relationships across the country and is an essential part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. Courtney is an important pillar in what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, and I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tuscaloosa.”

Morgan’s duties in Tuscalosa will include managing the roster while also overseeing daily operations of both the personnel and recruiting departments. He will also help organize DeBoer’s film evaluations and prospect communication in addition to organizing transfer portal evaluations. Morgan is also tasked with supervising internal brand management for the program.

“I love working for Coach DeBoer and I am looking forward to continuing the standard that Alabama football has set,” Morgan said. “Everyone on this staff has the same common goal, and we believe in Coach DeBoer’s process of what it takes to win. Trust and hard work are such an important part of success and I’m always ready to go to work and I completely trust Coach DeBoer’s approach to building a program.”

Morgan was influential in building both teams in last season’s national championship game.

During his time at Washington, Morgan helped the Huskies secure a top-30 recruiting class in 2023 while assisting in the addition of key players throug the transfer portal. He spent the 2021 season as the director of personnel for Michigan, helping build the team that one last season’s national title.

Morgan previously worked in the same role under DeBoer at Fresno State. He also served as the director of player development at San Jose State (2019) and UCLA (2013-14), before spending several years in the sports business world prior to returning to college football.

Morgan was a three-year letterman at Michigan, playing in 28 games and starting 11 in his five seasons. He played all five offensive line positions and was a member of two Big Ten championship teams (2000 and 2003). Morgan earned his degree in sports management and communications from Michigan in 2003.