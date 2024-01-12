Alabama officially announced Kalen DeBoer as its next football coach Friday night. The former Washington head coach is set to meet with the team a 9 p.m. CT on Friday. He will then be introduced to the media in a press conference Saturday afternoon. In his nine seasons as a head coach, DeBoer has a 104-12 record. That includes a 25-3 record at Washington the past two years. Last season, he led the Huskies to a 14-1 record, winning the Pac-12 title and the Sugar Bowl while reaching the national championship game. Alabama released a statement from DeBoer as well as former head coach Nick Saban, athletics director Greg Byrne and university president Stuart R. Bell. Here’s what each of them had to say about the hire.

Kalen DaBoer

“I have always had an incredible respect for Alabama football and its commitment to excellence. The tradition-rich history of this program is unmatched across the landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to continuing that moving forward. Following Coach Saban is an honor. He has been the standard for college football, and his success is unprecedented. I would not have left Washington for just any school. "The chance to lead the football program at The University of Alabama is the opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I feel truly blessed and look forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. I want to thank Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, President Stuart R. Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their belief in me to lead this program.”

Nick Saban

"I want nothing more than to see Alabama football continue to be successful, and Coach DeBoer is an outstanding choice to lead this program. He has a proven track record of success and is one of the brightest football minds. Coach DeBoer has an excellent understanding of what it takes to be a successful head coach, whether it's coaching, recruiting, developing players or building a culture. "He has done a fantastic job at every stop of his coaching career, and I am excited to see what he will be able to accomplish in Tuscaloosa. "Terry and I will be here to support Coach DeBoer and his family with everything they need."

Greg Byrne

“We are excited to welcome Kalen and Nicole DeBoer, and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to The University of Alabama. Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops. "One of the things I told our team the other day is we are going to get someone who is not only a great coach with the Xs and Os, but also someone who cares about his players and someone I’d want my sons to play for, just like I would have wanted them to play for Coach Saban. We got that in Coach DeBoer. He is ready to get to work, and we look forward to him leading the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for years to come. "We are grateful to our leadership in President Stuart Bell, Chancellor Finis St. John and The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for their support during this process.”

Stuart R. Bell