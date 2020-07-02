 Alabama offers Anthony Hill
Alabama offers 2023 linebacker from Drew Sanders' high school

Alabama offered class of 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill on Wednesday.
Alabama is looking to dip back into the state of Texas for another prized linebacker. Wednesday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to 2023 recruit Anthony Hill, who hails from the same Ryan High School as 2020 signee Drew Sanders.

