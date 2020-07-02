Alabama offers 2023 linebacker from Drew Sanders' high school
Alabama is looking to dip back into the state of Texas for another prized linebacker. Wednesday, the Crimson Tide extended an offer to 2023 recruit Anthony Hill, who hails from the same Ryan High School as 2020 signee Drew Sanders.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news