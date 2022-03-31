Alabama offer a 'jaw-dropping' moment for Texas lineman

Ian Reed, three-star offensive tackle from Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas, received offer No. 22 on Thursday. The latest one coming from the University of Alabama. Reed just started receiving interest from the Crimson Tide a few days ago. He received the great news from a couple of new coaches of the Alabama coaching staff.

"I talked to Coach Wolford and Coach Hutzler," Reed told BamaInsider on Thursday evening. "The first time I spoke with them was a few days ago. I didn't get a chance to talk to Coach Saban, but he gave them the go-ahead for the offer.

"They (Wolford, Hutzler) were just saying they really like me as a football player and as a person. They love my athletic ability, my ability to bend, run and how I am dominant. They think I fit in well with their system and believe I have a great future ahead."

Reed has never been to Alabama, but plans to attend one of the Tide's football camps in June to work-out and meet all of the coaches including Coach Saban. He has visited N.C State, Texas and Texas A&M this spring. He has upcoming visits to Clemson and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-6, 308-pound lineman will likely announce a top 10 sometime after the spring and wants to wait until after his senior season before making a decision. Alabama will evaluate him in-person this summer and become a top contender in his recruitment.

"All kids work for that offer," Reed said. "It's the pinnacle of college football. My jaw dropped to the floor when they offered me. It's just one of the pinnacles of football in general.

"Coach Saban is a master-mind of the game. What he has done for the (Alabama) program is amazing. They have the pedigree to compete for a championship every year. It's really cool. All the fans there are amazing. The school is also pretty cool.”

