Alabama offer a dream come true for Texas TE

Reid Mikseka, four-star tight end from Bridgeland High School in Texas, visited Alabama for the first time on Friday. He joined his parents in Tuscaloosa for an experience he won't soon forget. He met with Alabama head coach Nick Saban who extended a scholarship offer during an unofficial visit.

"It's amazing man," Mikeska said after receiving the offer. "It's always been a dream of mine to get an offer from Alabama. Coach Saban said he loved my film, loved how good my grades were and feels that I fit in Alabama's offense. He said they need tight ends."

Mikeska spent the day touring the Tide's campus and facilities. He watched practice, met with the coaches and attended position meetings.

"The best part of the visit was watching practice and watching guys compete," he said. "Practice was very intense. Everyone was moving around. Nobody was standing around. All the coaches were very passionate and players were locked-in.

"I watched the tight ends the whole practice. They were great, but lack depth. I talked to the tight ends coach (Joe Cox). He said they need more tight ends in his room. He thinks I need to be one of them. I think he's a great coach and can develop me."

The 6-foot-5.5, 234-pound prospect described Alabama's campus as "beautiful" and the facilities as "next level." He said he will "definitely" return to Tuscaloosa for an official visit. He is also considering Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Michigan State and South Carolina for official visits.

"My parents loved it," Mikeska said after the Friday visit. "I love the winning culture, the coaches, the development they offer and their facilities are top-notch.”

