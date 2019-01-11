Now that Dan Enos has moved on to Miami, Alabama will have to look elsewhere to find its fifth offensive coordinator in four years. Here are a few names head coach Nick Saban might consider as he looks to make a hire.

Why it makes sense: Sources tell BamaInsider that Alabama has expressed interest in Martin in some capacity. The former Tennessee quarterback has also received interest from his alma mater as well as Maryland due to his previous ties to Mike Locksley when the two worked together at New Mexico. Martin was fired from his Southern California in December following the Trojans’ disappointing 5-7 season. Earlier in the year, he was stripped of his play-calling duties.

Despite his recent struggles, Martin remains an intriguing option. The Mobile, Ala., native is viewed as a top recruiter and has ties in what is viewed as a major battleground between Alabama, Auburn and LSU. As a former SEC quarterback, he could also be instrumental in the further development of Tua Tagovailoa. If not hired as the offensive coordinator, Martin might still be an option for the Crimson Tide’s openings at quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.