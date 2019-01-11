Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator hot board
Now that Dan Enos has moved on to Miami, Alabama will have to look elsewhere to find its fifth offensive coordinator in four years. Here are a few names head coach Nick Saban might consider as he looks to make a hire.
Tee Martin, former offensive coordinator at Southern California
Why it makes sense: Sources tell BamaInsider that Alabama has expressed interest in Martin in some capacity. The former Tennessee quarterback has also received interest from his alma mater as well as Maryland due to his previous ties to Mike Locksley when the two worked together at New Mexico. Martin was fired from his Southern California in December following the Trojans’ disappointing 5-7 season. Earlier in the year, he was stripped of his play-calling duties.
Despite his recent struggles, Martin remains an intriguing option. The Mobile, Ala., native is viewed as a top recruiter and has ties in what is viewed as a major battleground between Alabama, Auburn and LSU. As a former SEC quarterback, he could also be instrumental in the further development of Tua Tagovailoa. If not hired as the offensive coordinator, Martin might still be an option for the Crimson Tide’s openings at quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.
Chip Long, offensive coordinator at Notre Dame
Why it makes sense: Like Martin, Long is an Alabama native, growing up in Birmingham. The former North Alabama tight end has been solid during his two years at Notre Dame, helping the Irish to the College Football Playoff this past season. Long oversaw a balanced attack at Notre Dame last season as the Irish ranked No. 32 in the nation in total offense with 440.1 yards per game. Long also served as offensive coordinator at Memphis in 2016.
Larry Fedora, former head coach at North Carolina
Why it makes sense: This would be a splashier hire as Fedora and would continue Saban’s recent run of former head coaches turned assistants. Fedora spent the past seven seasons as North Carolina’s head coach before being fired in November following a 2-7 season. Known for his creative spread offenses, Fedora helped turn around Southern Miss during his four seasons as head coach with the Golden Eagles. He also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Florida and Middle Tennessee.