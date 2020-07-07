Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian underwent a heart procedure last week to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly last week, the university announced in a release Tuesday afternoon. The surgery, which was performed last Thursday in Birmingham, Ala., was successful. Sarkisian, 46, is now back at his home in Tuscaloosa, Ala. and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sarkisian rejoined Alabama's coaching staff last offseason after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. He previously served as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2017 national championship game.

In his first full season in charge of Alabama's offense last year, he helped the Crimson Tide rank No. 2 in scoring offense (47.2 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (510.8 yards per game).