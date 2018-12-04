Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Broyles Award given to the nation’s top assistant coach. Locksley is the second Alabama assistant coach to claim the honor, joining Kirby Smart who won the award as the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator in 2009.

Locksley was promoted to offensive coordinator this season after spending the 2017 season as the Crimson Tide co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach. He helped the Crimson Tide gain 500 or more yards in 11 of its 13 games. Alabama ranks No. 2 in scoring offense, averaging 47.9 points per game. The Crimson Tide also ranks No. 7 in both total offense (527.6 yards per game) and passing offense (325.5 ypg).

Locksley also played an integral role working with quarterbacks coach Dan Enos in the development of Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa. This season, Tagovailoa has completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 3,353 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions.