Alabama expects its stars to play in its Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State later this month. According to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low, Nick Saban said that the Crimson Tide isn’t expecting any of its players to opt out of the bowl game. That includes quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who are expected to be top-10 picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

Along with Young and Anderson, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch have been projected as first-round picks. Possible Day 2 selections include safety Jordan Battle, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. and defensive lineman Byron Young.

While Alabama isn't expecting any opt-outs, it has seen 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. Those players are no longer participating in team activities and will not take part in the bowl game.

Friday, the Crimson Tide is set to begin the first of seven bowl practices in Tuscaloosa, Ala., before traveling to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will speak with the media following practice Friday evening.

No. 5 Alabama will play No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 inside the Caesars Superdome. The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

This story will be updated.