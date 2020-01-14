The college football season came to a close Monday night as LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. While Alabama fell short of its ultimate goal, the Crimson Tide still finished the 2019 season in the top 10 as it was ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press Top 25.

After claiming its fourth national title, LSU took the top spot in the final rankings. The Tigers were followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Florida, Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State and Michigan.

Five SEC schools made the final rankings in No. 1 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Alabama and No. 14 Auburn. The Crimson Tide has made an appearance in 194 straight AP polls dating back to the 2008 season.

Alabama will open up its 2020 season against Southern California on Sept. 5 inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Southern California was not ranked in the final AP poll of this past season.