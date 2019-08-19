News More News
Alabama No. 2 in both major preseason polls

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

Alabama will begin the season at No. 2 in both major polls as the Associated Press placed the Crimson Tide behind Clemson in its preseason poll Monday morning. Alabama was also ranked No. 2 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll earlier this month.

Clemson had 52 of the 62 possible first-place votes in Monday's AP poll. Alabama earned the other 10 first-place votes and was followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State in the top five. Alabama finished No. 2 in last season’s final coaches poll, going 14-1 with a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

Alabama's schedule this season features three teams in this year's AP preseason poll in No. 6 LSU, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn. The SEC has a total of six teams represented including No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.

Preseason AP top 25 

1. Clemson (52)

2. Alabama (10)

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. Central Florida

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford

