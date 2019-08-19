Alabama will begin the season at No. 2 in both major polls as the Associated Press placed the Crimson Tide behind Clemson in its preseason poll Monday morning. Alabama was also ranked No. 2 in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll earlier this month.

Clemson had 52 of the 62 possible first-place votes in Monday's AP poll. Alabama earned the other 10 first-place votes and was followed by Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State in the top five. Alabama finished No. 2 in last season’s final coaches poll, going 14-1 with a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the national championship game.

Alabama's schedule this season features three teams in this year's AP preseason poll in No. 6 LSU, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn. The SEC has a total of six teams represented including No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.