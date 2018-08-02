Alabama No. 1 in preseason Coaches Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A day before opening up fall practice Alabama found itself where it left off last season. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 1 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll announced Thursday. Alabama opens as the top team in the country for the third straight year and fifth time in school history.
Alabama reached the No. 1 ranking by receiving 61 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Clemson came in at No. 2, earning three first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State earned the final first-place vote. Georgia and Oklahoma rounded out the top five.
Top 25 teams on Alabama’s schedule include No. 10 Auburn (No. 24 in Tuscaloosa), No. 18 Mississippi State (Nov. 10 in Tuscaloosa) and No. 24 LSU (Nov. 3 in Baton Rouge, La).
Complete Rankings
1. Alabama (61)
2. Clemson (3)
3. Ohio state (1)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Miss. State
19. Florida State
20. Western Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
