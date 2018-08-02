TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A day before opening up fall practice Alabama found itself where it left off last season. The Crimson Tide was ranked as the No. 1 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll announced Thursday. Alabama opens as the top team in the country for the third straight year and fifth time in school history.

Alabama reached the No. 1 ranking by receiving 61 of the 65 possible first-place votes. Clemson came in at No. 2, earning three first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State earned the final first-place vote. Georgia and Oklahoma rounded out the top five.

Top 25 teams on Alabama’s schedule include No. 10 Auburn (No. 24 in Tuscaloosa), No. 18 Mississippi State (Nov. 10 in Tuscaloosa) and No. 24 LSU (Nov. 3 in Baton Rouge, La).

Complete Rankings

1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Ohio state (1)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern California

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Miss. State

19. Florida State

20. Western Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State

This story will be updated.