Alabama will enter the season ranked No. 1 in both major national polls, as the Crimson Tide was named the top team in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. Earlier in the month, Alabama was ranked as the No. 1 team in the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, receiving 61 of the 65 possible first-place votes.

Alabama received 42 of the possible 61 first-place votes in the AP poll. Clemson was ranked No. 2 earning 18 first-place votes, while Georgia, Wisconsin and Ohio State rounded out the top five. Wisconsin received the lone remaining first-place vote.

This marks the third straight year Alabama has started the season ranked atop the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide now joins Oklahoma (1985-87) as just the second team to start the season No. 1 three years in a row. This is also the ninth consecutive year Alabama is rated among the top-3 teams in the nation by AP heading into the new season, the longest stretch in school history.

Alabama is making its sixth appearance at No. 1 in the AP's preseason poll. UA also began the season No. 1 in the writers' rankings in 1966, 1978, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017. The No. 1 ranking is the 104th time the Crimson Tide have topped the AP poll since its inception in 1936, which is No. 2 all-time in poll history, one behind Ohio State’s 105 appearances.

The Crimson Tide has now been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll at least once in the last 11 seasons, the longest such streak in the history of the wire service’s rankings.

Last year the Crimson Tide became the first AP preseason No. 1 to win a national championship since Southern California in 2004.

Teams ranked in the AP poll on Alabama’s schedule include No. 9 Auburn, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 25 LSU.