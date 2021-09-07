Alabama No. 1 in polls following Week 1

After beginning the season atop both major national polls, Alabama backed up its high billing with a 44-13 blowout win over Miami last weekend. To no surprise, the Crimson Tide remained at No. 1 heading into Week 2, achieving near-unanimous status in both polls.

Alabama received 63 of the possible 64 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and 59 of the possible 63 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia received the other first-place vote in the Coaches Poll as well as picking up the other four votes in the AP Top 25.

The SEC was represented by five teams in the coaches poll and six teams in the AP Top 25. Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Flordia and No. 20 Ole Miss in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well as No. 2. Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 25 Auburn.

Alabama will host FCS foe Mercer on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.