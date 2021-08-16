 BamaInsider - Alabama No. 1 in both major preseason polls
Alabama No. 1 in both major preseason polls

Alabama Crimson TIde head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama will begin this season atop both major national polls. The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. Alabama was also No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released last week

Alabama received 47 of 63 possible first-place in Monday’s AP Top 25. The Tide was followed by Oklahoma (6 first-place votes), Clemson (6), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3). Alabama was No. 3 in last season’s preseason AP Top 25 before going 14-0 en route to the national title.

Alabama has topped the preseason AP Top 25 six times under Nick Saban, also achieving the feat in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2010.

Alabama started at No. 1 in both the coaches poll and AP Top 25 for three straight years from 2016-18. The Tide's only title over that span came during the 2017 season when it posted a 13-1 record with an overtime victory over Georgia in the national championship game. In 2018, Alabama went 14-1 with a loss to Clemson in the national championship game. The 2016 team suffered the same fate, going undefeated before losing to Clemson in the title game.

Alabama will face a difficult path as it looks to repeat as national champions this season. The Tide opens its season against No. 14 Miami and is slated to face three other AP Top 25 opponents in No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida and No. 16 LSU. Alabama’s season opener against Miami will take place on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Preseason coaches poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Alabama (63 first-place votes)

Alabama (47 first-place votes)

2

Clemson

Oklahoma (6)

3

Oklahoma (2)

Clemson (6)

4

Ohio State

Ohio State (1)

5

Georgia

Georgia (3)

6

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

7

Notre Dame

Iowa State

8

Iowa State

Cincinnati

9

North Carolina

Notre Dame

10

Cincinnati

North Carolina

11

Florida

Oregon

12

Oregon

Wisconsin

13

LSU

Florida

14

Southern California

Miami

15

Wisconsin

Southern California

16

Miami

LSU

17

Indiana

Indiana

18

Iowa

Iowa

19

Texas

Penn State

20

Penn State

Washington

21

Washington

Texas

22

Oklahoma State

Coastal Carolina

23

Louisiana-Lafayette

Louisiana-Lafayette

24

Coastal Carolina

Utah

25

Ole Miss

Arizona State
