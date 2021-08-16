Alabama No. 1 in both major preseason polls

Alabama will begin this season atop both major national polls. The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. Alabama was also No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released last week

Alabama received 47 of 63 possible first-place in Monday’s AP Top 25. The Tide was followed by Oklahoma (6 first-place votes), Clemson (6), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3). Alabama was No. 3 in last season’s preseason AP Top 25 before going 14-0 en route to the national title.

Alabama has topped the preseason AP Top 25 six times under Nick Saban, also achieving the feat in 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2010.

Alabama started at No. 1 in both the coaches poll and AP Top 25 for three straight years from 2016-18. The Tide's only title over that span came during the 2017 season when it posted a 13-1 record with an overtime victory over Georgia in the national championship game. In 2018, Alabama went 14-1 with a loss to Clemson in the national championship game. The 2016 team suffered the same fate, going undefeated before losing to Clemson in the title game.

Alabama will face a difficult path as it looks to repeat as national champions this season. The Tide opens its season against No. 14 Miami and is slated to face three other AP Top 25 opponents in No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 13 Florida and No. 16 LSU. Alabama’s season opener against Miami will take place on Sept. 4 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.