Alabama names team captains for the 2023 season
Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as quarterback Jalen Milroe, defensive back Malachi Moore and edge rusher Dallas Turner were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet. The three players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.
Jalen Milroe, redshirt sophomore quarterback
Stats: 65.5% completion rate, 2,718 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 177.48 QB rating, 3.34 yards per carry, 468 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns
Why he’s a captain: “He’s very encouraging. That’s one of the things about Jalen that really inspires us as an offensive line, the team. You’ll never be able to tell if Jalen missed his read or threw an interception. He’s always upbeat, always happy. He’s always keeping us engaged and motivated, so matter what was the result of the last drive, he’s always coming up with a smile on his face like ‘OK, let’s fix it,’ or ‘OK, let’s do it again,’ after we scored.” — Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker
Malachi Moore, senior defensive back
Stats: 49 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception.
Why he’s a captain: “Malachi’s always been a guy that we have a lot of confidence in. We always had a lot of trust that he’s a smart player, can play multiple positions. Every time that he’s had to play, he’s played extremely well. … I’ve never ever considered Malachi, in his entire career since he's been here as a freshman, as not being a starter and a very good one that we could trust and rely on to go out and do a really good job for us. And he’s never disappointed us.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Dallas Turner, junior edge rusher
Stats: 50 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup.
Why he’s a captain: “Dallas is a great leader. Since last year, playing with him and getting to know him more this year, he’s a guy that you can sit down and he’ll teach you the game. Teach you the plays. Teach you the right way.” — Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.
Other award winners
Unsung Hero Award
To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it
Trey Amos, Malik Benson, CJ Dippre, Jah-Marien Latham, Trezmen Marshall, Kobe Prentice, Kristian Story
Outstanding Senior Scholar
To the senior with the highest GPA
Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Will Reichard
Commitment to Academic Excellence Award
To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year
James Brockermeyer, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Shawn Murphy, DeVonta Smith
Iron Man Award
To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide’s year-round strength and conditioning program
Caleb Downs, Tim Keenan, Jam Miller, Jaeden Roberts
Most Inspiring Player
To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)
Jalen Milroe
Pat Trammel Award
To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama
Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Roydell Williams
Outstanding Defensive Performer
To the player with the most tackles/points
Chris Braswell, Caleb Downs, Deontae Lawson, Dallas Turner
Up-Front Award
To the outstanding lineman from each unit
Tyler Booker, Tim Keenan, Jaheim Oatis, JC Latham
Defensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Terrion Arnold, Jihaad Campbell, Jaylen Key, Tim Smith
Offensive Achievement Award
To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit
Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Amari Niblack, Kadyn Proctor
President’s Award
To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success
Robbie Ouzts, Malachi Moore, Damon Payne, Roydell Williams
Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award
A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time
Ricky Davis
Special Teams Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable special teams player
James Burnip, Kneeland Hibbett, Will Reichard, Quandarrius Robinson
Offensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable offensive player
Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Jalen Milroe
Defensive Player of the Year Award
To the most valuable defensive player
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner
Most Valuable Player Award
To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)
Jalen Milroe