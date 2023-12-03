Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as quarterback Jalen Milroe, defensive back Malachi Moore and edge rusher Dallas Turner were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet. The three players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

Why he’s a captain: “He’s very encouraging. That’s one of the things about Jalen that really inspires us as an offensive line, the team. You’ll never be able to tell if Jalen missed his read or threw an interception. He’s always upbeat, always happy. He’s always keeping us engaged and motivated, so matter what was the result of the last drive, he’s always coming up with a smile on his face like ‘OK, let’s fix it,’ or ‘OK, let’s do it again,’ after we scored.” — Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker

Why he’s a captain: “Malachi’s always been a guy that we have a lot of confidence in. We always had a lot of trust that he’s a smart player, can play multiple positions. Every time that he’s had to play, he’s played extremely well. … I’ve never ever considered Malachi, in his entire career since he's been here as a freshman, as not being a starter and a very good one that we could trust and rely on to go out and do a really good job for us. And he’s never disappointed us.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban

Why he’s a captain: “Dallas is a great leader. Since last year, playing with him and getting to know him more this year, he’s a guy that you can sit down and he’ll teach you the game. Teach you the plays. Teach you the right way.” — Alabama defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Trey Amos, Malik Benson, CJ Dippre, Jah-Marien Latham, Trezmen Marshall, Kobe Prentice, Kristian Story

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA

Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Will Reichard

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

James Brockermeyer, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Shawn Murphy, DeVonta Smith

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide’s year-round strength and conditioning program

Caleb Downs, Tim Keenan, Jam Miller, Jaeden Roberts

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

Jalen Milroe

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

Justin Eboigbe, Malachi Moore, Roydell Williams

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Chris Braswell, Caleb Downs, Deontae Lawson, Dallas Turner

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Tyler Booker, Tim Keenan, Jaheim Oatis, JC Latham

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Terrion Arnold, Jihaad Campbell, Jaylen Key, Tim Smith

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law, Amari Niblack, Kadyn Proctor

President’s Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team’s success

Robbie Ouzts, Malachi Moore, Damon Payne, Roydell Williams

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

Ricky Davis

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

James Burnip, Kneeland Hibbett, Will Reichard, Quandarrius Robinson

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Jalen Milroe

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

Jalen Milroe