BamaInsider - Alabama names permanent team captains for 2020 season

Below is the full lists of awards

The four players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

Alabama announced its quartet of team captains for the 2020 season during its team banquet Sunday night. Quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith, left tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson were all voted to receive the honor by their teammates. It was Smith's second straight season being named team captain.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

— Slade Bolden, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Brian Robinson Jr., Tim Smith

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA

— Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Chris Owens

Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

— Tommy Brown, Darrian Dalcourt, Mac Jones, Shane Lee, Eddie Smith, Paul Tyson

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

— Byron Young, Landon Dickerson, Justin Eboigbe, Kendall Randolph

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

— Landon Dickerson

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

— Thomas Fletcher, Joshua McMillon, Chris Owens, Jaylen Waddle

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

— Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Malachi Moore, Patrick Surtain II

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

— Christian Barmore, DJ Dale, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Evan Neal

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

— Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, Phidarian Mathis, Dylan Moses

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

— Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success

— Jordan Battle, Landon Dickerson, Miller Forristall, Brian Robinson Jr.

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over a period of time

— Andrew Zow

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

— Demarcco Hellams, Ale Kaho, Will Reichard, Drew Sanders

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

— Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

— Will Anderson Jr., Christian Harris, Patrick Surtain II

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

— DeVonta Smith

Captains

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)

— Landon Dickerson, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and Devonta Smith